Keira Knightley gave birth to her second child

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley, 34, and James Wrighton, 36, became parents for the second time. The celebrity couple decided not to announce this news, but today the paparazzi photographed the couple on the streets of London while walking. James rolled the baby carriage, and Kira walked alongside.



James Wrighton and Keira Knightley

The pregnancy of the British actress became known in early May. At the Chanel J12 party, where Kira was among the guests of honor, many drew attention to her rounded belly. James accompanied his wife – the couple smiled and willingly posed for photographers.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and vocalist for London-based new wave band Klaxons have been together for eight years, six of which have been married. On May 25, 2015, the couple had their first child, daughter Eddie.



Keira Knightley and James Wrighton

Knightley has repeatedly said in interviews that the role of a mother is far from the easiest in her life. Kira spoke frankly about the difficult postpartum period, complained about lack of sleep, but at the same time admitted that the advantages of motherhood compensate for any temporary difficulties.

I never thought that I could hold on for so long without rest … Love is amazing and primordial, – said Kira.



Keira Knightley











