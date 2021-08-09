Keira Knightley on a walk with her two-month-old daughter and mother in London

Keira Knightley with her daughter Delilah and mother Sherman MacDonald

In August, 34-year-old Keira Knightley became a mother for the second time – their daughter Delilah was born with her husband. Now the Hollywood actress devotes most of her time to a two-month-old baby.

So, the other day Kira was seen walking with her daughter in London. Knightley was also accompanied by her mother, Sherman MacDonald. Kira, dressed in a warm gray oversized coat, checkered dress and black lace-up ankle boots, carried the two-month-old baby in a kangaroo backpack while her mother, Sherman, walked alongside. After a short walk, Kira with her mother and baby went to a cafe, where they had a quick snack.

Keira Knightley with her daughter Delilah and mother Sherman MacDonald

Recall that Keira Knightley gave birth to her second child back in August, but the press found out about this only in mid-September, when the actress took her newborn baby for a walk around the city, where reporters filmed her. By the way, the star clearly does not intend to sit for a long time on maternity leave. She appeared on the red carpet for the first time since giving birth last week – the actress supported the film crew of the movie “Dangerous Secrets”, in which she starred.

The star also gave an interview to BBC journalists, in which she admitted that while it is not easy for her to combine maternal responsibilities and work. Kira said that she is now breastfeeding and therefore cannot leave baby Delilah for a long time:

I only left home for six hours, so I must be back before 18:30. Every mom needs to use a breast pump.









Knightley also admitted that with the appearance of her second child, a real mess is going on in her house, however, she noted that such changes are absolutely normal for her. Kira also gave advice to all young mothers.

Stay in your pajamas and do not brush your hair. Let the house be a complete mess. Look only at those people who bring you food,

– the actress joked.

Recall that Keira Knightley is married to musician James Ryton: in 2011 they started dating, and in 2013 they got married in France. In addition to the newborn Delilah, Kira and James are raising their eldest daughter, Idi, who was born in 2015.