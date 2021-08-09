Kendall Jenner and 6 more highest paid models in the world – InStyle.ru

These girls get the biggest royalties

Despite the fact that the golden age of supermodels ended in the 1990s, today in the fashion industry there are girls who walk the catwalks more often than others during Fashion Weeks, star in the largest campaigns, appear on the main glossy covers and, of course, take the most impressive fees.

In 2018, a scandal erupted in the industry over arrogant statements. Kendall Jenner , who has stated that she has never been one of those models who chase participation in dozens of shows every Fashion Week. It’s no secret that the star of the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a representative of a wealthy family with huge privileges. But her example is rather an exception, since modern young models are not spoiled. Linda Evangelists , who said in the 1990s that she wouldn’t get out of bed for less than $ 10,000.

Supermodels of the new formation are not just muses of famous designers and owners of long legs and chiseled cheekbones. The pool of the highest paid models consists of strong women who build their own business empires and work 24/7. They launch cosmetics and alcohol brands, write books, act in films and reality shows and do not forget about Instagram, thus providing themselves with millions of armies of fans around the world. Below are the most consistent models.









Kendall Jenner

It’s no secret that most of her colleagues dislike Kendall Jenner for her snobbery, but strained relationships don’t stop her from being the highest paid model in the world. On average, her bank account increases by $ 40 million every year.

Kendall Jenner at the Jacquemus Fall-Winter 2021/22 show

Chrissy Teigen

The status of a mother with many children is compatible with the title of one of the most profitable models – the example of Chrissy Teigen proves this. Teigen’s modeling career began filming for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010, and today she appears on the covers of Vogue and earns at least $ 39 million annually.

Chrissy Teigen at Vanity Fair Party, 2020

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s English rose has not been associated with Victoria’s Secret shows for a long time. The 34-year-old model develops her own project Rose Inc. and creates viral capsule collections with fashion brands such as Gia Couture. All of this effort brings Huntington-Whiteley $ 32 million annually.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 2021

Adriana Lima

Lima is another Victoria’s Secret native. Adriana began her career shooting for Guess, and later grew to collaborate with Louis Vuitton, Versace, Armani and Prada. Despite not being featured in as many screenings as Bella Hadid, Lima makes an average of $ 31 million a year.

Adriana Lima at Vanity Fair Party, 2020

Cara Delevingne

In the past few years, Cara Delevingne has been desperate to unleash her acting potential. Although she starred in several high-profile projects, Delevingne’s main income still comes from working as a model. She earns at least $ 31 million annually.

Cara Delevingne at the Dior couture show in Paris, 2021

Gigi Hadid

In September 2020, Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter Hai, and already in March first took to the podium after the decree … Gigi Hadid’s strength lies in a large number of major advertising contracts, including with Maybelline, Tommy Hilfiger, BMW and Topshop. Hadid receives $ 20 million annually.

Gigi Hadid at the Versace Fall-Winter 2021/22, 2021 show

Bella Hadid

Right behind Gigi is her younger sister, Bella. At 24, Bella is the face of Dior Beauty and has collaborations with brands such as Chanel, TAG Heuer and Bvlgari. Bella has been featured in every major screening and consistently featured in advertising campaigns, earning her $ 19 million a year.