Kendall Jenner has declassified her relationship: who is her new boyfriend

Kendall Jenner posted a photo with her new boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Recently, the famous 25-year-old American supermodel and participant of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” Kendall Jenner posted on Instagram a photo with 24-year-old NBA player, Phoenix Suns leader Devin Booker. On February 14, she posted a photo of them together in Instagram Stories, in which the basketball player lies on the model, and she has a wide smile on her face. Kendall did not sign the picture in any way, but only superimposed a small white heart. It seems that the couple spent this Valentine’s Day in complete idyll.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were first spotted together in Arizona in April 2020 and then in Los Angeles the following month on Memorial Day weekend. In August, they spent a night in Nobu Malibu with Kylie Jenner.









Read also

Kendall hid her personal life from her Instagram audience for a long time. There were many rumors about the new relationship of the American supermodel, but the post with Booker only confirmed the media speculation.

Photo: Instagram Kendall Jenner