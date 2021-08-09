Kendall Jenner’s appearance and gait in the new shooting of Vogue magazine became a meme: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

Supermodel Kendall Jenner became the heroine of memes on social networks because of her appearance in the frames of the new shooting for the American version of the fashion magazine Vogue. The corresponding comments appeared on Twitter.

In the Instagram account, the edition published a short video in which a 25-year-old celebrity walks in different locations towards the camera. In the first frame, she is captured in a voluminous multi-colored T-shirt, wide beige pants and black shoes, and in the second, in Givenchy clothing: a red translucent long sleeve, pink jeans and white sneakers.

Screenshots from the described video and footage from the same footage quickly spread on the Internet, as netizens were puzzled by the ridiculous outfits and gait of the model. For example, a user with the nickname miucciamuse posted on her page tweet with Jenner’s photo and captioned: “Vogue has hit a new bottom.” The publication received more than 123 thousand likes and sparked a discussion in the comments.

Related materials





“We tried so hard” The youngest billionaire in the world was stripped of her title. How did she manage to convince the whole world of her wealth?

“Her image, posture, facial expression … So many questions”, “At first I thought it was funny”, “What the hell is this?”, “American Vogue and Kendall Jenner combined their power to create the worst photo ever appeared on the spread of fashionable gloss … Honestly, this is how my mother photographs me when I ask her about it. I can’t believe it’s for real “,” It reminded me of a meme with Robert Pattinson “,” This is how I look when I try to find food in the fridge “,” I have about five thousand of the same ridiculous photos on my phone, “they said.

In January, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders became the hero of memes because of his appearance at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden. He was photographed in the park of the Burton brand, which specializes in equipment for snowboarders, and mittens donated to him by teacher Jen Ellis.