Kristen Stewart on the set of Spencer. New photos!

New footage from the set of the film “Spencer”, which will tell about three fateful days in the life of the Princess of Wales, has appeared on the network. Lady Dee is played by 30-year-old Kristen Stewart. At first, the casting seemed dubious to many, but after the publication of this photo, Diana’s fans were convinced that the actress would flawlessly cope with her task.









The paparazzi captured Kristen along with two young actors portraying Prince William and Prince Harry. The heirs of Princess Diana and Prince Charles were only 15 and 12 years old, respectively, when their mother crashed in a car accident in Paris. The names of the young actors are still unknown. The role of Prince Charles went to Jack Farthing.

The long-awaited film is scheduled to premiere this fall. The plot of the picture will unfold on the December 1991 weekend, when Diana and her husband arrived in Sandringham, the country estate of Elizabeth II. Director Pablo Larrain wants to show how the princess made the difficult decision to divorce Charles over the weekend.