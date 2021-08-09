Kristen Stewart Will Play Princess Diana: Spencer Movie Details

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana

The other day, Kristen Stewart took part in the recording of the Jimmy Kimmel show, according to People. The actress raised questions about the upcoming film “Spencer”, which begins filming in January 2021. Now Kristen is just preparing to transform into Lady Dee and admitted that she was getting acquainted with her biography.

According to the actress, she does not remember Princess Diana, because at the time of the death of the representative of the monarchy she was still too young. However, Kristen Stewart remembered watching the news with her parents and seeing an incredible amount of flowers and people at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

I’ve never seen so many people in one place. I was very young and didn’t know what was going on. But now it’s hard not to feel like her protector. She was so young

– said Kristen Stewart.

Now the actress is taking private lessons from a teacher in order to have a British accent, like a princess. Kristen Stewart did not hide that the excitement about Lady Di’s persona scares her a little, because haters are ready to criticize her work even before the start of the filming of the project.

This accent is scary, and all the hype, because people know Diana. Her voice is so distinct and special. Now I’m working on it and I have a dialect and pronunciation coach,

The actress admitted that, like the rest of the world, she re-watched season 4 of “The Crown”. In the film, the role of Diana was played by British Emma Corrin, so Kristen Stewart followed her performance with interest. Unlike her colleague, the actress will show the last days of Lady Dee’s life, and therefore in the movie “Spencer” she will show off with a fluffy haircut, which was then worn by the princess. Kristen joked that her thin hair is not suitable for this, so the authors of the tape will order wigs that will help her transform into her heroine.

What is known about the movie “Spencer”

For the first time, Kristen Stewart’s new role became known in June 2020. Then the authors of the film “Spencer” said that the actress was approved for the project and at the beginning of 2021 the filming of the tape will begin.

The film will show the last days of Princess Diana’s life, when she realized that her marriage to Charles was finally ruined. Therefore, according to the announcement, viewers will see Lady Di’s experiences, her despair and the strength of her spirit that helps her overcome difficulties.

“In the film, I will show the life of Princess Diana for only 3 days. And this is actually a poetic representation of what she could feel at that time. We will not give new facts with details. We have no purpose to harm, we also love her, “Kristen Stewart explained, denying rumors of a provocative scenario.