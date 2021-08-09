Like Ted Lasso! Harry Styles grows a mustache and looks like ex-boyfriend Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis will definitely appreciate this transformation.







Last weekend, Harry Styles was spotted at Olivia Wilde’s Los Angeles home. The paparazzi captured a new image of the 27-year-old performer: the Briton has grown a gorgeous mustache! The network immediately recalled that Ted Lasso, the main character of the series of the same name, performed by 45-year-old Jason Sudeikis, had a similar image.









Last fall, Jason parted ways with Olivia Wilde, and the 37-year-old actress and director soon began an affair with the ex-One Direction member she met on the set of her film. For Sudeikis, this was a big shock, he recently spoke about what happened in an interview. The ex-couple are raising two children – 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy.

Styles has grown a mustache before, but this time his look is ridiculously reminiscent of the main character in Ted Lasso. The series follows an American football coach who is invited to London to work with an underdog team. The project was liked by both critics and viewers, and Jason won a Golden Globe and an Actors Guild Award.