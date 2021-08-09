Love and Thunder “revealed the appearance of the characters

Pictures of T-shirts that were received by the team of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” in honor of the completion of filming appeared on the network. Fans were thrilled with the merch images as they reveal the heroes of Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Previously, the costumes of the characters did not shine.

Judging by the frames from the Twitter project, Jane Foster squeezed Mjolnir from Thor, and the Thunderer himself will have to wield an ax. Valkyrie (Thompson) – adorable and without massive weapons. But she has the longest cloak.

This came from a t-shirt that a crew members shared from wrapping on the movie. They also shared the Thor art from the other day as well as three other shirts featuring art from the comics! (Third shirt personalized with quotes about the tech they used) (from anthonyjrose on IG) pic.twitter.com/UeAsV7sRRJ – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

Recall that Jane Foster in the fourth part of the divine epic will become the goddess of thunder, this will not affect the manliness of Thor, just the film’s team for tolerance. Valkyrie will help the heroes of Chris and Natalie fight Christian Bale, who will play a previously unseen villain.









Recall that Taika Waititi, after completing the filming of the fourth “Torah”, said that this film was his craziest brainchild, and fans in May 2022 would simply go crazy with their creativity with Hemsworth.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Prokofieva Nina