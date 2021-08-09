Madonna plastic – in the new photo, the 62-year-old singer was compared to the Kardashians

Madonna long ago declared war on age, and now it’s hard to believe that on August 16, she will celebrate her 63rd birthday. On Instagram, the singer shared a selfie in which she hardly looks over 40 years old. Moreover, the thick makeup made the star unrecognizable, and many fans saw in her a resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

In the photo, Madonna poses with heavily lined eyes, false eyelashes and full lips with nude lipstick. The singer has put on a pink transparent golf, under which a lace bra is visible. “I can’t help myself,” she wrote.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/madonna/

The singer’s selfie has collected more than 500 thousand likes, but in the comments, many were surprised by her image. “Madonna Kardashian” – write Instagram users. “Are you trying to look like the Kardashians?” “Looks like Khloe Kardashian.” “Stop trying to look like the Kardashians. Have you forgotten YOU ARE MADONNA?”









The singer traditionally did not respond to criticism and later published a series of pictures from the ranch, where she is resting with her 27-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/madonna/

