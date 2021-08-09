Madonna was accused of copying the Kardashian style

American singer Madonna was caught copying the style of reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

62-year-old Madonna posted on Instagram a picture that puzzled her fans. In the selfie, the star appeared in a translucent pink top and with evening makeup.

“I can’t help myself,” the artist signed the photo.

Attentive users paid attention to the contours of Madonna’s face – the cheeks disappeared and the cheekbones became much more expressive.

The singer’s subscribers were divided into two camps. Someone noted that the artist looks great, and someone said that there are too many plastic surgeries and photoshop, because of which Madonna is now similar to Kardashian.

Madonna Kardashian.

Are you trying to look like the Kardashians?

The most beautiful woman in the world.

Queen.

Stop trying to look like the Kardashians. Have you forgotten that you are Madonna?

Stop photoshopping your photos so much. It looks ridiculous.

Madonna, you don’t need to use Photoshop. Be yourself. You are already beautiful.

Too much Photoshop and plastic.

Your blue eyes are crazy – write subscribers of the star.

In March Madonna published a series of candid pictures… In the frame, the star appeared in underwear… The performer also wore stockings and a hat from a Ukrainian designer.

Photo: Madonna







