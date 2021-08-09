Madonna “without cheeks” was caught in copying the Kardashian style: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

American singer Madonna shocked fans by posting a photo “without cheeks”, the artist shared the picture on her Instagram account. Users caught the artist of copying the style of the reality show host Kim Kardashian.

In a selfie posted on Sunday, August 8, the 62-year-old singer looks at the camera. She is wearing a pink transparent top through which you can see the performer’s underwear. She put on evening makeup, styled her hair in waves. Fans drew attention to the clear contours of the singer’s face – her cheeks disappeared, her face became thinner, and her cheekbones became more noticeable. In addition, Madonna’s lips appear more expressive and plump.

The fans were divided into two camps. Some did not like the changes in the idol’s appearance. They scolded her for plastic surgery, photo processing and said that Madonna had lost her uniqueness. “Madonna Kardashian” – wrote in the comments. “Are you trying to look like the Kardashians?” – asked other users. “Stop imitating Kim. Have you forgotten that you are Madonna? ” – turned to the performer. “No need to photoshop your portraits, it’s ridiculous,” others urged. “You don’t need to process the pictures. Be real, yourself. You are beautiful, ”the fans wrote.

Earlier, Madonna posted a photo in her underwear and puzzled fans with an unnatural figure. Users drew attention to the triangular shape of the head, sharp cheekbones, Madonna’s chin and began to criticize her for the abuse of plastic surgery.