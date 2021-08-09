Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson took part in a “combat” flash mob

Margot Robbie

The stars also get bored in quarantine, so they entertain themselves and their fans as best they can. Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry, Florence Pugh, Drew Barrymore, Rosie Perez, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana and many other actresses took part in an unusual “battle” flashmob on Friday. They posted a five-minute video on microblogs with the hashtag #BossB **** Fight.

The essence of the challenge is to fall effectively, and then demonstrate an equally enchanting blow, passing the “baton to another”. Launched a kind of flash mob Zoe Bell, actress and stunt performer, among the most famous works of which are “Xena – Warrior Princess” and “Kill Bill” (she was a stunt double for Lucy Lawless and Uma Thurman).

So, let’s get rid of the boredom with cool girls! Ladies, you are all my heroines

– she wrote in a post.









Margot Robbie appeared in the character of the movie “Birds of Prey” Harley Quinn, Scarlett Johansson recorded a video in her home gym, as a weapon she chose a fitball, which she threw into the camera. Cameron Diaz was “caught” when she was sorting groceries in the trunk of a car, and Halle Berry filmed her part of the video in the pool.