Markie Post is dead – the actress Is crazy about Mary battled cancer

Actress Marki Post, best known for the films and TV series “Mad About Mary”, “Clinic” and “Stuntmen”, died at the age of 70. Deadline reports that the woman has been battling cancer for several years.

Post stamps with Keith David, Ben Stiller and Cameron DiazPhoto: still from the movie “Everybody is crazy about Mary” (1998)

Post began her career in the entertainment business in the late 1970s. She appeared in several popular television series of the time, including Team A, Fantasy Island and The Incredible Hulk. In the 80s she starred in the action-adventure series “Stuntmen”, the sitcom “Night Court”, in the 90s – in the television films “Escape from Death”, “Premeditated Murder”, “I Was Waiting for You”.

One of the most notable roles of Mark Post was the role of mom Cameron Diaz in the comedy “Everybody’s Crazy About Mary.” In 2002-2006, she starred in the TV series “Clinic”, where she played Lily Reid.









Photo: Wikipedia

Markie Post continued to work even during her illness, filming between chemotherapy courses. She has been battling cancer for 4 years.

In June, actress Libushe Shafrankova, the star of the film “Three nuts for Cinderella”, died. In recent years, she has been struggling with cancer.

At the age of 87, American actor Charles Grodin, who played in the films King Kong and Beethoven, has died. Cancer was also the cause of his death.

The most interesting stories and news of the day are now on Telegram! Subscribe to theLime channel and find out about them soon.