Nastasya Samburskaya and Alena Vodonaeva in the images of Cruella came to the premiere of the new film adaptation of Disney

Nastasya Saburskaya approached the Cruella screening seriously. The actress thought out her image to the smallest detail, consisting of a laconic mini-dress in black shade and high-heeled over-the-knee boots. The star’s hairstyle became the key accent – Samburskaya, following the example of the main character of the film, dyed her hair in two tones: black and ash-white.

Nastasya Samburskaya at the premiere of the film “Cruella”

Alena Vodonaeva appeared at the premiere in a snow-white loose-fitting suit with an extreme neckline. Under the jacket, the star of “House-2” put on a lace bodice. In addition, Alena spent the whole evening with a cane.

Alena Vodonaeva at the premiere of the picture

We add that the feature film “Cruella” tells the story of the formation of the most legendary rebel and the most fashionable villain of Disney – Cruella de Ville. The role of Estella, aka Cruella, was portrayed by Oscar winner Emma Stone. The film is set in London in the 70s, engulfed in an emerging punk rock culture. This story tells the story of an incredibly gifted con artist named Estella who is determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world.

Estella’s best friends are a couple of young pickpockets who appreciate their friend’s passion for adventure and hope to win a place in the sun on the streets of the British capital with her. One day, the villainess’ fashion flair catches the attention of the chic and frighteningly arrogant Baroness von Hellmann, played by two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson. However, over time, the relationship between them leads to the fact that Estella takes over her dark side, and cruelle is ruthless, obsessed with style and thirsty for revenge. The comedy will be shown on wide screens on June 3.









Emma Stone as Cruella

It is worth noting that in 2019, Emma Stone found herself in an extremely unpleasant situation: the actress broke her shoulder and could lose the role of Cruella. The fall happened at the band’s concert Spice girls… Emma Bunton, Melanie b, Melanie C. and Jeri Horner performed at Wembley Stadium as part of their big tour after the reunion, and the actress enjoyed the concert, sitting on the shoulders of her buddy, where she climbed to get a better view of the stage. However, Emma could not resist and fell.

At first, Stone thought she was just badly hurt and scratched her shoulder, but the doctor she went to the next day said that she had broken her arm. The actress was forced to wear a special bandage for two months and not strain the affected limb. However, after the appointed time, Stone went to the doctor again and he completed the treatment, and the star was able to return to work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6z4tdTbIjJA/

Trailer of the movie “Cruella”

Read also:

Alena Vodonaeva commented on the video in which Ani Lorak dances with her ex-husband

Alena Vodonaeva came to the premiere of the film in fur slippers

Alena Vodonaeva boasted that she bought her first business without anyone’s help