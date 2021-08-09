New films online: “The Happiest Season”, “Call from the Past”, “His House”

“Happiest Season” by Clea Duvall

A charming festive rom-com about a trip to your parents. Harper (Mackenzie Davis) calls his girlfriend Abby (Kristen Stewart) to my home for Christmas. She is not happy with the occasion (for tragic reasons), but agrees, because she sees this as an ideal opportunity to get to know her partner’s family and propose to her. However, on the way, Harper admits that she never told her parents about her orientation, and asks Abby to pretend to be her heterosexual neighbor for a while.

close 100%



Still from the movie “Happy Season” (2020) TriStar Pictures

“The Happiest Season” captivates by the fact that this movie is primarily about people, and not about the situations in which they find themselves. This is a very sentimental picture, which, however, does not abuse sugar at all – and almost never gives rise to doubt about the plausibility of what is happening, finding material for the funny and sad in the most vital things. The film also thoughtfully approaches the display of the two sides of the same conflict and rewards both girls with its own truth, which is difficult to argue with. Therefore, you quickly fall in love with the heroines – and you absolutely cannot choose which one to root for (unless, of course, take into account Stewart’s blatantly stylish outfits and hairstyle, but with her it is always like that). The only negative is the absolutely heartbreaking subplot with the aquarium fish.

Where to see: Hulu*









“The Call” by Lee Jong Hyun

A South Korean thriller that plays up the old safay scheme about the connection of two time lines through a means of communication – in this case, a home phone. It turns out something like “Tariff“ Bloody New Year ”: a girl enters the empty house of her childhood and receives a strange call from a peer who lives in the same house 20 years earlier. Friendship is struck between them, and one day a girl from the past offers to save her father to her new acquaintance, who died just at that time.

There is little revolutionary in “A Call from the Past”, but it manages to surprise several times. Firstly, director and screenwriter Lee Jong-hyun packs as much into one tape as would be enough for others for two or three (while the ending is open here, you can count on the franchise). Therefore, after about 30 minutes, there will be a feeling that the film is coming to an end, and the progress bar will report that there is more than an hour left. Secondly, there are a couple of really successful plot twists, thanks to which it turns out to turn a blind eye to some holes, inconsistencies and assumptions (and in films about manipulating time without them, even Christopher Nolan). Finally, sometimes it’s fantastically beautiful, including in scenes built entirely on CGI – noticeably inexpensive.

Where to see: Netflix

His House by Remy Weeks

A terribly stylish horror about a couple of refugees from South Sudan who are placed in social housing in a small English town. It’s not too easy to get used to it: the locals are, to put it mildly, inhospitable, but the main thing is that a supernatural horror begins to happen in the house.

To begin with, the film proves that in 2020, the order of the annoying jump scars can be used quite wittily and even effectively: they are truly frightening. In addition, “His House” chooses unexpected and interesting optics: yes, there is also a soulless bureaucratic system here, but in general, the point is clearly not in the lousy British climate, but in the terrible past of the heroes who paid an impossible price to escape from the heart of the armed conflict ( the six-year civil war in the country officially ended in February 2020). Therefore, the main villain is not gloomy Britain, ready to throw living people back into the war for not the greatest offense, but personal trauma is the one that is present in every such story.

Where to see: Netflix