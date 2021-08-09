Octopus Network – making epchains 100 times cheaper. Revolutionary Web3.0 ecosystem on the NEAR blockchain – 1K

We analyze a startup at an early stage of development, technologies, functionality, prospects, problems to be solved, and so on. Video version is attached.

Introduction: Market Capitalization and Potential

There are only 4 multi-chain networks. The market cap of Octopus Network is $ 40 million, while Kusama’s market cap is over $ 2bn, Cosmos – more $ 3billion, and Polkadot – more $ 20 billion…

As you can see, Octopus has the smallest market cap and the largest potential. Pretty impressive, right? Now we will tell you why Octopus Network has a great chance to grow not only like all these giants of the crypto industry, but even more.

Most importantly, the success of the Octopus Network will not be affected by the failures of other multi-chain networks. They are all just trying different ways to start the Web3.0 revolution. And these diversified networks, including the Octopus network, will ultimately accelerate the mass adoption and integration of Web3.0.

If you are interested and want to learn more, but do not want to spend hours reading all the articles and documents, this article is for you. Let’s start.

Problem # 1: Network Cost

Substrate Is the most powerful open source blockchain framework on which the Polkadot blockchain platform and numerous other blockchains that make up its ecosystem are built.

All kinds of blockchains can be built on Substrate, such as public networks, Polkadot parachains and Octopus epchains. While Substrate has reduced both costs and efforts to build independent networks, securing remains a technically challenging and capital intensive task for developers.

In the joint security design of Polkadot and Kusama, the developers have only one choice – win a slot in the auction… Parachain should be able to pay the agreed cost of one piece of the network, which may be tens of millions of dollars in year.

The results of the last 5 winners of the Kusama auction speak for themselves, with winning bids ranging from tens to over a hundred million dollars.

But Octopus differs from Cosmos and Polkadot / Kusama in that it lowers the economic barriers to Web3.0 innovation to make the launch of independent blockchains for specific applications more accessible to a wider range of innovators, developers and use cases – without scalability constraints. But before we dive into the second problem and Octopus technologies, let’s talk about what an epchain is.

What is Epchain?

Epchain Is a separate blockchain dedicated to a specific application (or set of applications). Unlike a smart contract, which usually runs on a public or private blockchain, epchains allow developers to customize their application in terms of governance structure, cryptoeconomic design, and even its underlying consensus algorithm.

In short, with the help of an epchain, a developer or project can take full advantage of running their applications on their own custom blockchain, as well as take advantage of low transaction load and state checking from the “mother” network. Epchains provide various benefits for validators, developers, and users.

Problem # 2: lack of network for epchains

So the second problem is that so far does not exist crypto networks for servicing epchains.

While Polkadot is a natural choice for Substrate based blockchain interconnection, its architecture and economic model does not fit epchains. The Polkadot parachain must reach a consensus on an agreed cost per network shard, which can be tens of millions of dollars per year. While a common parachain platform can host thousands of applications to share the security costs, it doesn’t make sense for each parachain to bear all the costs.

For the Cosmos zone, its developers need to set up Proof of Stake (PoS) / Tendermint security, gaining recognition for the value of their own token in the cryptoasset market and launching an active community of validators from scratch.

Polygon and Skale may seem like options, but they are still based on smart contracts and not designed for epchains. Epchains offer much more than specialized transaction processing capacity. When an application has its own blockchain, it is absurd to give up customizability and development opportunities, adhering to the paradigm of smart contracts.









Solution: Octopus Network

Octopus network Is a brand new multi-chain crypto network built to bootstrap and run epchains. Providing flexible leased security, interoperable interoperability and community ready to go, while also reducing the capital cost of downloading epchains 100 times, from several million dollars to less than one hundred thousand dollars, Octopus Network launches a new wave of innovations for Web3.0.

Octopus Network Technologies

The core technology of Octopus Network is flexible blockchain interoperability.

Based on this, Octopus Relay, which is a suite of smart contracts running on the NEAR blockchain, secures applications for epchains and makes them compatible with NEAR and other epchains.

In addition, epchains can interact with blockchains outside the Octopus Network, either through bridges to NEAR, such as Ethereum via the Rainbow Bridge, or they can use off-the-shelf IBC, which means Inter-Connected Blockchains technology, to directly connect to any IBC-enabled blockchains. …

It has been estimated that one Octopus Relay can easily contain several hundred epchains. And on the NEAR blockchain, there can be several Relays on several shards. Thus, Octopus epchains are not limited in number.

Security: Limitations of Existing Solutions

Security is an extremely important topic that should never be forgotten. But modern security solutions have certain limitations.

Even if the parachain wins the auction, it usually overpays for security, because crypto networks simply don’t need a multi-billion dollar security level in the beginning. The burden of security cost could put these parachains in a hyperinflationary trap as they have to promise to issue most of their own tokens to Crowdloan’s creditors. At the very least, this burden leaves very little room for the parachain to reward the true value creators of their protocol – the users who help build the network effects of the crypto network.

Octopus Network Security

Luckily, the Octopus Network has taken good care of all of this. But the attractive low cost of Octopus services does not mean poor security at all.

Octopus Network is built around a token $ OCT: It is a fungible, non-inflationary utility token required for staking across various epchains built on top of the protocol.

In Octopus, each epchain can choose its own economic model, including the amount of $ OCT tokens it is willing to pay to validators for security. $ OCT holders decide which epchain they would like to stake on, creating a free market where the epchains can rent the security they need at market price at any time.

And that’s not all – the Octopus Network has developed many advanced security technologies. You can read about them in the Whitepaper.

Conclusion: A new wave of innovation

The Web3.0 revolution is inevitable. If you take part in this impending revolution early on, you will reap the rewards and benefits of this new emerging trend.

With epchains deployed on the NEAR blockchain through the Octopus Network, a whole world of new applications, cryptoeconomic models, governance mechanisms, and decentralized solutions are ready to launch on the NEAR protocol. While NEAR will be able to efficiently, scalable and cost-effectively handle Octopus Epchains, the Octopus Network promises to bring entire developer communities to NEAR. As the Web3.0 space continues to evolve and new decentralized applications emerge every day, the partnership between Octopus Network and NEAR promises to dramatically accelerate the development of the open Internet – with great benefits for users, developers and entrepreneurs alike.

We hope you are inspired and truly impressed by the amazing long-term potential of the Octopus Network. You can join the community right now using the links below.

This concludes our review. Links to official Octopus resources will be below. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments and thanks for reading.

