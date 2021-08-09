Payment Application Solution Provider Binance Launches Crypto-Fiat Card

With its help, it will be possible to pay wherever Visa and Mastercard plastic is accepted.

Alchemy Pay, a hybrid crypto-fiat platform, is launching a virtual card with support for over 40 cryptocurrencies. Information about this appeared in the project blog.

According to the developers, the new card will be accepted in the networks of popular international payment systems Visa and Mastercard. If necessary, users will be able to link virtual plastic to digital wallets Google Pay and PayPal.

The developers note that Alchemy Pay cardholders will also have access to purchases on such popular marketplaces as Amazon and eBay.

According to the blog, at the moment the company representatives have launched the project in beta testing format. The developers plan to introduce plastic to the general public in late 2021 – early 2022.

The project team believes that the virtual card with support for cryptocurrencies has become a response to the growing interest of market participants in working with digital assets.

Alchemy Pay is a hybrid platform – a provider of technical solutions for organizing crypto-fiat payments. The project’s tools help market participants launch digital asset acceptance alongside traditional currencies. The company operates in 18 countries around the world. Many major market players use Alchemy Pay services, including Shopify, Arcadier, and QFPay. Recently, information appeared on the network about the integration of the project’s tools into the Binance Pay payment platform of the popular digital asset exchange Binance.

Against the background of the release of the news about the release of the Alchemy Pay card, the rate of the native cryptocurrency of the project showed positive dynamics. Recall that the token went out actively in early August – after the information on the project’s cooperation with Binance appeared on the network.

Alchemy Pay course. Source: TradingView

Recently, information appeared on the network that transactions with Visa cards with support for cryptocurrencies exceeded $ 1 billion.