Popular American singer Selena Gomez decided to end her career

American singer Selena Gomez announced the imminent end of her musical career. She spoke about this in an interview for Vogue.

The 28-year-old artist decided that she would not always make music. “It’s hard to keep doing this when you’re not being taken seriously. Sometimes I think: what’s the point? Why am I continuing? ” – the performer reasoned. She noted that she considers Lose You to Love Me to be her best song, however, according to her, not everyone likes this song.

instagram.com/selenagomez

“A lot of people like my music, and for that I am grateful to them, because of this I continue, but I think the next album will be completely different,” said Gomez. She added that the release will be her last attempt to change her style.









The singer released her debut album Kiss & Tell in 2009. She later recorded three solo records and two releases with the group Selena Gomez & the Scene.

Earlier, “Scotch” reported that Iryna Bilyk frankly spoke about the problems in her intimate life: “There is a problem with sex.”

“I will tell the whole country that there is a problem with sex. This is not possible on the internet. Therefore, you can not envy me. I’ll probably start singing the songs “Lonely”, “She called me today,” the artist admitted.