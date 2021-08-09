Popular chef praises Blake Lively for the unicorn cake

The celebrity shared the results of her work on her personal blog.

Actress Blake Lively posted a short video on her Instagram page in which she boasted of a self-made unicorn cake. In the signature, the celebrity noted the famous chef and TV presenter Paul Hollywood, asking for his opinion.

“If I don’t get a handshake from Paul Hollywood after that, I’m leaving,” Lively wrote.

The answer from the famous culinary specialist was not long in coming. In the comments, he wrote a laudatory review of the work of the actress, which has already collected more than a thousand likes from netizens.

“Great job,” the chef signed the entry.

Hollywood’s reaction made Lively so happy that she posted several screenshots of the commentary in the story, adding happy stickers to them. Other celebrities did not pass by the publication. So, the cake was highly appreciated by Salma Hayek, actor Paul Fig and even another famous chef Jean-François Piege, owner of two Michelin stars.









“It looks great, you’re a great fellow,” support Lively’s fans.

Many were so impressed with the sweet result that they even suggested that the actress continue her culinary experiments, but the Gossip Girl star has not yet responded to these suggestions.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin