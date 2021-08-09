Ripple Should Move Headquarters to Japan: Online Opinion

XRP supporters on the Web have said that Ripple should move its headquarters to Japan.

The plan for an expanded taxation of cryptocurrencies in the United States has caused a lot of controversy and criticism from representatives of the crypto industry. The reason is that there is, in particular, a requirement for those who provide services for the transfer of digital assets, making money on it, to report to the Tax Service on the activities of their users.









If this spreads to miners and node operators in blockchains, wallet developers, liquidity providers in DeFi protocols and other non-custodial players, then they will not be able to comply with the law. This is not technically feasible for them.

Senators Weyden, Lummis and Toomey proposed to exclude these options from the bill. However, there was no vote during the consideration of the bill on this proposal, which caused a particularly violent reaction on the Web, including from supporters of Ripple XRP.

So, one of the active fans of Ripple XRP stated, referring to the management of the Ripple company:

You should move your headquarters to Japan immediately! Innovation in the US is now officially dead.

There has not yet been a response from Ripple executives to this.

