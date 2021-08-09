Rumor has it that Angelina Jolie is dating her ex-husband

Актрису заметили, выходящей из дома, где живет Джонни Ли Миллер.

It seems that the reunion of the “Bennifers” pair set the fashion for rethinking relationships with exes.

According to rumors, Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller got back together more than two decades after their divorce.

According to the US Sun, the exes, who remained on friendly terms, spent time with Jolie’s sons, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox, during the actress’s family’s recent trip to New York.

“On her first night with Johnny, Angelina took only Knox with her,” an anonymous source told the newspaper on Thursday. “Knox is a sweet kid, and I think she decided he was the easiest to get started with.”

An insider claimed that 46-year-old Jolie returned to Miller’s apartment with Pax the day after Knox met the 48-year-old actor so that the teenager could meet “the guy that my mother always spoke of so fondly.”

“They stayed briefly at Johnny’s apartment, but they seem to get along well,” the source added.

While an insider hasn’t revealed if the former couple’s new relationship is romantic, it looks like Jolie was glad her kids met her acquaintance in New York in case her second oldest son decided to go to college there.

“Angie is very happy because Pax is always talking about moving to New York. Perhaps even to go to school there. She is glad that he will have someone in the city whom she herself trusts, so that the boy can go to him for advice or just to see a friendly face. Angelina wanted to take the kids on a study trip around the big city and also wanted to spend some time to be with Johnny again. “

Earlier it was reported that the Maleficent star had arrived in New York for a belated birthday celebration and arrived with all her seven children on June 7th.









Despite the initial reasons she came to the Big Apple, it cannot be denied that Jolie took the time to see Miller.

Last Friday, she was photographed leaving her ex-husband’s house in Dumbo in a long brown coat and a bottle of expensive wine.

The actors first met in 1995, when they starred together in the movie “Hackers”. By March 1996, they were married. However, the busy Hollywood schedule tore them apart, and by September 1997, the couple had parted ways. Angie and Johnny officially filed for divorce in early 1999.

In 2004, in an interview with V magazine, Jolie said that divorcing Miller “was probably the stupidest thing she ever did.”

Jolie got married and divorced twice more. So, her partners were Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003 and Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019, and Miller spent 10 years married to the actress of the series “Law & Order” Michelle Hicks. The couple broke up in 2018.

Representatives for Jolie and Miller have not yet commented on the situation.