Salma Hayek, Daniel Craig, Cameron Diaz and many more!

These stars exchanged their “yes, I agree!” after they turned 40! Check out couples like Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, as well as many other couples who got married after a big birthday!

The right time to walk down the aisle is when you’ve found the love of your life! And she came to this list of star couples below after their 40th birthday! Some stars said, “Yes!” after they turned the score 4-0 and it looks like it was the best choice for them. After the wedding, these celebrities are living incredibly rich and happy lives, and it was pleasant to watch their love blossom.

Some of these couples are rather reserved about their personal lives in public. But it is clear from just one look to understand that they share an enduring, unshakable love for each other. Let’s take a look at the stars who said yes after 40 years!

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek married her husband, Francois-Henri Pinaultwhen she was 42 in February 2009. The couple had an incredibly romantic wedding saying yes on Valentine’s Day in the stunning city of Paris. Before their wedding in September 2007, the couple had a gorgeous daughter, Valentina Paloma Pino. While Salma is well known for her stunning natural looks, brilliant acting career and activity, she shows her love for her husband on social media from time to time. The couple recently went on a trip to Greece, where they hugged lovingly and presented Salma’s fans with some touching posts!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has always been silent about her personal life. But in January 2015, fans learned that the queen of romantic comedies had married her beloved partner. Benji Madden at a private closed ceremony at her Beverly Hills home. For years after the event, when they said yes to each other, Cameron and Benji welcomed the birth of their baby girl, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. Since then, fans have received glimpses of love in several posts on social media, Benji posted a cute post on Mother’s Day addressed to wife Cameron, who celebrates this holiday for the first time in her first year!

Hollywood couple of all time Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford were together in early August before finally getting married in June 2010 when Calista was 43. The wedding marked Harrison’s third marriage and Calista’s first marriage. Since they got married, the couple have shown their love and support for each other by attending awards shows and participating on several red carpet events together.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

There is only one Bond girl for this 007 agent! Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are one of the hottest and most successful couples in Hollywood. Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz, while Daniel made a major bank as the very latest star in the James Bond franchise, Agent 007. After nearly a decade with the director Darren AronofskyRachel married Daniel at the age of 41, about 17 years after the actor’s divorce from his first wife Fiona Loudon… In September 2018, the couple had a child – a daughter!

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

Finally, Amy Adams is not one to talk openly about her love life, but fans were so happy for the six-time Academy Award nominee when she married Darren Le Gallo… The couple were engaged for many years (about 10 years) and they even welcomed their daughter Aviana during the engagement. The couple finally exchanged yes in a private ceremony in 2015 when Amy was 41!