Salma Hayek starred in a new photo shoot in luxurious images

The 54-year-old movie star starred in a new photo shoot, trying on spectacular images from the new collections of such famous brands as David Koma, Gucci and Giambattista Valli.

In an interview with the publication, Hayek spoke about sexism in Hollywood, as well as how she convinced the filmmakers of the film The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife that her character on the screen should be a woman in menopause who really wants to have a baby.

“They thought I could look younger because it’s an action comedy. They wanted me to play 40. How do guys manage to do action movies at 70? menopause and the fact that she can no longer have children. They said: “This is not funny.” To which I replied that everything in the world is funny, because you need to have a sense of humor to endure it all, “- said the actress.

“Why should we let them give us an expiration date? I think there is a lot of sexism about age. They give an expiration date to everything – for example, promoting the idea that after a certain age a woman will lose her beauty or no one wants to be on her. It’s incredibly unfair. I wanted to make this character strong, cruel, handsome, sexy and adventurous because women my age in their fifties can still be like that, “added the star.

In an interview with the magazine, the actress also spoke about her relationship with her husband, French billionaire François Henri-Pinault:

“I spent 15 years with my husband, and we are still good together. We, as before, know how to make each other laugh and understand each other well. I am really proud of my marriage and my children. At thirty or twenty it is always difficult to find a real love. You have more choice. It’s easier to love someone younger. Having love in your fifties is a wonderful gift, “she admitted.