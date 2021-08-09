Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift threw a party: photos

It is not yet known exactly when the girls had fun with Taylor’s favorite cat Benjamin Button, since Selena wrote on Instagram that “I miss her.” However, the joint photos of the two favorites of the pop scene amused the fans pretty much.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

In the pictures, 28-year-old Selena and 31-year-old Taylor put on home suits and spent time with the cat at Swift’s house. Selena’s cosmetics brand Rare Beauty even named a duo of girls in the comments Taylenaby taking the first letters of the girls’ names. This version of the name of the duo was appreciated by 40 thousand fans. The photos of the singers themselves were appreciated by more than 8 million Instagram users.

“May I be in the cat’s place?”

“I almost dropped my phone!”

“God, I’m crying!”

“Love you!”

“Incredible!”

What is known about the friendship of the artists?

Although girlfriends Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift rarely see each other now due to the coronavirus pandemic and hard work, they have been in contact since 2008, when they each dated the Jonas brothers. Consequently, their friendship has lasted for 13 years.



Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez / Photo from Instagram of Selena Gomez