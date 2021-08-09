Social networks: Internet and media: Lenta.ru

The greatest potential for making money on Instagram among the actors in the Harry Potter series is that of Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Grager. For one advertising post on the social network, she could receive 184 thousand pounds (18.3 million rubles). The corresponding rating was compiled by The Sun based on the research of the OnBuy Movies portal.

The actress has 59 million subscribers, in her posts she covers the topics of gender equality, anti-black discrimination and sustainable fashion. Social media expert Helena Papacosta also noted the aesthetics of Watson’s account, which turned her into a style icon.

In second place was actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy. He is followed by 9.2 million subscribers, and an advertising post on his page will cost 28.8 thousand pounds (2.8 million rubles). Closing the top three is actor Rupert Grint, who recently joined Instagram, who played Ron Weasley. To date, 3.6 million people have subscribed to him, in connection with which an advertising post in his account will cost 11.3 thousand pounds (1.1 million rubles).

In fourth place is actress Evanna Lynch, known for her role as Luna Lovegood. The Briton has 3.2 million followers, advertising in her account will cost 10 thousand pounds (996 thousand rubles). The five also included actress Bonnie Wright, who played Ron Weasley’s sister Ginny. She is watched by 2.9 million people, and she can earn 8.4 thousand pounds (846 thousand rubles) from advertising.









The top ten includes Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, with 2.5 million subscribers and potential earnings of 7.8 thousand pounds (777 thousand rubles); James Phelps – Fred Weasley from Harry Potter – with 2.3 million subscribers and earning 7.2 thousand pounds (717 thousand rubles); Oliver Phelps – George Weasley – with 2.1 million subscribers and an advertising fee of 6.6 thousand pounds (657 thousand rubles); Jason Isaacs, known for his role as Lucius Malfoy, with 666 thousand subscribers and 2.1 thousand pounds per post (209 thousand rubles) and Alfred Enoch, who played Dean Thomas, with 277 thousand subscribers and earning 867 pounds for advertising (86 thousand rubles) …

It is noted that actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the main role, was not included in the rating, since he has not yet registered on Instagram. The actor explained that he doesn’t like the very concept of social media. In his opinion, hobby for them can negatively affect mental health.