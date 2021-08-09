SpaceX will launch a billboard into space, buy a seat with Dogecoin

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX in 2022 will launch a satellite into orbit that will broadcast advertisements. Everyone can buy a place for ads, and they plan to accept payment in Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Russia is also developing a similar project and expect to implement it in 2023.

US space company SpaceX signed a contract with the Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation (CEG) in the summer of 2021 to launch an orbiting digital billboard. Samuel Reed, CEO of CEG, told Business Insider on August 7 that a team of engineers and programmers are creating a CubeSat satellite that will broadcast the ads.

According to Reed, the CubeSat is planned to be equipped with a digital display and a camera aimed at it, which will transmit a picture with an advertisement to Earth. You can watch the broadcast from low Earth orbit on YouTube or Twitch. The launch of the satellite is scheduled for early 2022. The launch vehicle will be a Falcon 9 rocket developed by SpaceX.









Anyone can buy “space” advertising, according to Samuel. It will be possible to pay for the placement using the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Earlier, Medialeaks talked about how to mine this altcoin correctly and what is needed for this. However, according to Reed, you can also pay in Ethereum. An approximate display of one image will cost the customer a million dollars per month (73 million rubles).

We want everyone to have access to space. In fact, we are in favor of its democratization and decentralization. Hopefully people won’t waste money on something bad when they advertise on a satellite, ”Reed said.

Russian company will launch its satellites for advertising

In the Russian Federation, a program for broadcasting advertising in space is also being developed. Private company Avant Space is preparing to launch a swarm of laser-powered microsatellites to project advertisements directly into the sky. Flight tests of the development were carried out in September 2020, and the launch of the program is scheduled for 2023.

Our engineers have designed the lasers that will be visible from the ground and the satellites on which they will be installed. These satellites will be able to fly around the world, carrying visual information to billions of people, – said representatives of the organization in a video about the program.

A constellation of Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX is already flying in Earth orbit. With their help, you can access the Internet even from the center of the Pacific Ocean, and Medialeaks has compiled instructions on how to establish a connection to the system, how much it will cost and what pitfalls await Russians.