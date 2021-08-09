Stylist Jennifer Aniston talks about how he created Rachel’s signature bronde

This is not a typo: bronde is a coloring technique that combines coloring and highlighting, which allows brown-haired women to experiment with lightening, creating a smooth transition between shades. The most obvious example is the heroine of Friends.

Shot from the series “Friends”

Perfect bronze curls with light highlights have become a hallmark of Jennifer Aniston. Star colorist Michael Canel, who has worked with Heidi Klum, Kate Hudson, Shakira and Penelope Cruz, explains how he created “Rachel’s hair” and how he supports the actress’s legendary brond now.

According to Michael, the image of Rachel was created in about six hours (and has survived for decades!). “At first, I slightly changed the main color – brought light brown to bronze and placed light highlights all over the hair. Then, after styling and cutting, I decided to increase the highlights around the face to add more movement to the hair. ” It was the brightness and mobility of the strands that made it possible to draw more attention to the face and eyes and emphasize the skin tone.









These days, Jennifer comes to Michael’s salon in Beverly Hills every five weeks to freshen up her highlights with a base color. The colorist works as carefully as possible – slightly highlights the strands and makes a radiant accent around the face. After dyeing, the master “seals” the color with glitter from his own Canalé care line and sometimes delays Aniston for 3-5 minutes to apply the composition that nourishes the curls.