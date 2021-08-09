Taylor Swift thanks boyfriend Joe Alvin and children Blake Lively for the victory

At the Grammy Awards yesterday, Taylor Swift won Album of the Year with Folklore. Taylor is the first female performer to win this award three times. She previously received a Grammy for the 2009 albums Fearless and 2014’s 1989.

Swift was stunned by the victory. In her acceptance speech, she featured Jack Antonoff of the Bleachers, Aaron Dessner of The National, who co-wrote her latest album, and her boyfriend and Ryan Reynolds’ family.

According to Swift, Joe Alvin, with whom the singer has been in a relationship since 2016, co-wrote her albums for Folklore and Evermore and signed with the pseudonym William Bowery. “Joe is the first person to whom I play my new songs. It was so great to write songs with you during the quarantine, ”said the singer.









Separately, she thanked Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their children – James, Betty and Ines: “These are the second people to whom I show all my new songs. But most of all I am grateful to the fans. You have joined us in this imaginary world that we have created. And I cannot convey what an honor it is for us, ”Swift said.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova