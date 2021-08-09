The ex-husband of Megan Fox spoke about the problems with his sons after the actress left for a young lover – details :: Show business :: Dni.ru

In November, it became known that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green had filed for divorce. The couple has three sons – Noah, Bodhi and River. Last year, on the set, the actress met young musician Coulson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and told her husband that she wanted to live separately.

It is worth noting that the couple’s relationship has never been stable. The artists met in 2004 and started dating almost immediately, but after the engagement they announced their separation. Fate brought them together again after a few years, and this time the actors still reached the altar.

In 2015, Megan Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green for the first time, but in the end she still took the application and even decided to have another child. However, this time, it seems, everything is serious. The couple took the documents to court, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the reasons for the divorce and requesting equal custody of the children.

It is worth noting that rumors about the affair of the “Transformers” star with the young rapper appeared last fall. However, the actress denied everything to the last, and Brian Austin Green refused to believe that his wife was cheating on him. Recently, the relationship between Megan Fox and Colson Baker reached a new level – the lovers together appeared on the red carpet of the prestigious music award.

In a recent interview, Brian Austin Green talked about how things are with raising three children. The actor admitted that this year the sons have experienced difficulties with their studies. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all schoolchildren were transferred to telecommuting, but the boys did not succeed.

The eldest, Noah, had the biggest problems adjusting to online classes. The actor noted that the child was not at all interested in studying. Because of this, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were forced to go homeschooling, organizing a mini-class of eight friends of their son. “Sitting in front of a computer and doing some tasks was not at all his. Still, some people really need socialization,” the artist admitted.









Brian Austin Green also said that he built a chicken coop for his children and is now engaged in a vegetable garden. The star said that the boys really enjoy digging in the ground and eating food grown by their own hands.

“We have to eat at home more often, so I tried to come up with a way to get food more interesting for children,” – said the actor. True, Megan Fox’s ex-husband himself does not really understand how to organize everything correctly – he is engaged in gardening for the first time.

Megan Fox tries to support her ex-spouse in his attempts to introduce the offspring to work. True, it is unclear whether she will arrange a vegetable garden for her sons on the territory of her new home. However, the actress is now more absorbed in new relationships – by the way, the children are already familiar with the new chosen one of the mother.

It is worth noting that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green adhere to modern views on parenting. For example, parents do not prohibit their sons from dressing up in women’s clothing. Very often, the couple’s eldest child, Noah, can be seen in the costumes of the Disney princesses.

