The most epic celebrity embarrassment in public. Photo of Lorak, Brezhnev, Katy Perry and others

Everyone sometimes has situations in which they want to burn out of shame and not leave their room for years, so that no one can see.

The stars are not immune from trouble and embarrassment, so they can fall into their worst nightmare, and, worst of all, in front of millions of fans. After all, when there are only paparazzi around, it is impossible to remain unnoticed. OBOZREVATEL has collected footage of the most epic embarrassment that happened to Hollywood and Ukrainian celebrities.

After her divorce from Russell Brand, even before the beginning of a relationship with Orlando Bloom, Katie decided to take a break from her career and devoted her time to outdoor activities. During that period, she was spotted at a California water park, where she had so much fun that she lost the bottom of her swimsuit. Katie herself blushed slightly, but was not in the least upset. The singer laughed, grabbing the part of the swimsuit that had come off, and quickly corrected the misunderstanding.

While performing in Las Vegas in February 2017, Britney Spears, performing the hit Work Bitch, did not notice that one of the straps of her jumpsuit had slipped and her breasts popped out for all to see. Fans and viewers instantly filmed what was happening and posted it on the network.

A similar situation happened with the star of “Harry Potter” Emma Watson. However, not on stage, but right on the red carpet. The stylists chose for the actress an unfortunate style of dress that did not fit her figure, the color merged with the skin, and to top it all off, the breasts just wanted to appear in all their glory in front of the photographers.

The style icon, imitated by millions, is also not immune to awkward situations. So, during one of the parties, Beckham looked simply amazing in tight black jeans and a black top. However, the paparazzi filmed incriminating evidence on the star when she left the party with an uncertain gait, clinging with all her strength to the angry spouse David. In the light of the bright flashes of cameras it was impossible not to notice a huge spot at the “most interesting place” that adorned the jeans of the world famous designer. Fans are sure that the stain appeared due to a spilled glass of champagne. However, the spiteful critics have their own version.









An unpleasant incident happened with the famous American singer during the funeral of blues singer Etta James, who meant a lot to Aguilera. The singer decided to sing the most famous song of the deceased star – At Last, but she was so worried that she sweated a lot. Because of this, Christina’s self-tanner dripped.

Our stars also sometimes experience awkward situations that I would like to forget. But since the photos are already on the Internet, you won’t be able to erase them.

Ex-member of the group “Via GRA” and solo singer Vera Brezhneva, during a public speech, got into embarrassment because of her dress. In an unsuccessfully chosen outfit, all the charms of the star were visible.

As often happens with celebrities, Ani Lorak also disgraced herself because of her ultra-short dress. This incident took place at the Children’s New Wave music competition. The teenagers who stood at the stage took pictures of the singer’s bulging dress with their phones. Lorak, apparently, forgot that the thin fabric easily slides over the tights, and, having returned the elusive dress to its place several times, stopped paying attention to it.

