the same things that stars have worn for years

Kate Beckinsale

If one day you are lucky enough to meet Kate Beckinsale on her way, chances are she will be in excellent physical shape, with perfect styling and … in suede boots with heels. The 47-year-old actress has been wearing them, it seems, without taking off, for more than a dozen years, at the most allowing herself an alternative in the form of ankle boots made of the same material. For Kate, this shoe is indispensable on the way to the gym, at a party, on a date, and even while walking the dog. Years go by, and Kate herself practically does not change, like her shoes – fans of the actress jokingly suggest that it is in the boots that the secret of her eternal youth lies.

Diane Kruger

In 2012, having become a guest of the Chanel couture collection show, Diana showed a bright image complemented by caps of the same brand. Since then, the actress has been inseparable with this headdress and flawlessly combines it with both romantic dresses and sports-chic suits. In numerous photos of the paparazzi of different years, the star is captured in a cap both being pregnant and with a daughter already born in her arms. So, in the case of Kruger, a luxury headdress miraculously migrated from Fashion Week straight to the playground.

Natalie Portman

For more than ten years, the actress has been the face of the Dior brand and, according to the contract, at all social events shines exclusively in the outfits of the French fashion house. The actress’s everyday wardrobe is rather modest – usually Natalie gets by with a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. However, the handbag with a wide strap, received as a gift from a friendly brand, became so fond of the actress that it is her constant accessory every day.

Monica Bellucci









The 56-year-old Italian diva does her best to support the image of the femme fatale with classic fitted silhouettes, lace, ruffles and sheath dresses. In addition to this, both for entering the red carpet and for walking around the city, the actress chooses shoes and sandals exclusively on a platform or wedge. What can I say, even Bellucci’s sports shoes have a hidden heel!

Megan Fox

Who would have thought that leggings would become the favorite item in the wardrobe of one of the sexiest women on the planet! It is in them that the actress and mother of three children can be seen most often – according to Megan, these tight-fitting pants are equally good both in training and on a date with a young boyfriend.

Amber Heard

With a dizzying speed in life, Amber Heard is replaced by career ups and downs, romantic hobbies, and only the love of hats for envy is strong and stable. Since the time of her high-profile romance with Johnny Depp, Amber has a passion for felt hats, which he occasionally replaces with straw or boaters.

Famke Jansen

Unlike Monica Bellucci, this 56-year-old model and actress prefers solely flat shoes. In Jansen’s wardrobe, there is an impressive collection of ballet flats in different colors for occasions – both in winter and in summer Famke literally flutters in these elegant shoes. As an exception, for social events, the star wears almost the same favorite model, but with a barely noticeable heel.

Eva Mendes

Mendes’ favorite accessory is a scarf tied around his hair in the form of a turban or turban. The actress has learned to masterfully combine this controversial headdress with the outfits of her own brand – even in their advertisements, the actress appeared in her favorite headdress.