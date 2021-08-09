“The Witches” by Robert Zemeckis: the posh Anne Hathaway and the horror movie | News of Ukraine

A new film has been released on wide screens – the creation of Robert Zemeckis “Witches”… This is the second attempt to film the novel of the same name by the writer Roald Dahl (who still remembers his “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”). Back in the 90s, the first film was shot, directed by Nicholas Rogue. It is a dark fantasy comedy with elements of horror and accurately portrayed the book. How the Zemeckis movie came out, read the InfoResist review.

In the new film, the grandmother tells her grandson stories about sinister witches and how not to fall into their hands. They are hiding from black magic in a hotel by the sea. But it was there at this time that the gathering of witches from all over the world took place. The main Witch proposed her insidious plan: to turn all children in the world into mice. That is, the sequence and general logic correspond to the book and its first adaptation: the death of parents in a car accident, being raised by a grandmother, a trip to a hotel, meeting another boy, Bruno Jenkins, meeting witches and turning both heroes into mice. On this, perhaps, the repetition of the plot of the novel by Roald Dahl ends.

“Witches” 2020: the plot of the film

The film was moved from England to the South of the United States, to Alabama in 1968, and the boy and his grandmother became African American. Another change that creates, so to speak, gender balance: to the two boys turned into mice, a girl, Mary, was also added. You can, of course, look for 10-20 differences from the first film adaptation or from the original Dahl story, but this is boring. Although, the creation of Zemeckis looks more like a one-off Halloween movie than a picture that will become a cult.









The dialogues are sparse and absolutely unimportant, the characters are erased and spineless, the motley animation kills all the feeling of a fairy tale or the magic of this story. There is also something that made me happy.

The transformation of Anne Hathaway, who has always played only positive characters, into the Main Witch. Of course, not Helena Bonham-Carter in the role of Bellatrix, but not bad enough: from a cold elegant lady to a furious and disgusting witch. Octavia Spencer is also worth noting – her game is always flawless and one hundred percent.

“Witches”: actors and roles

Anne Hathaway – Head Witch;

Octavia Spencer is a grandmother;

Stanley Tucci – Mster Stringer

Chris Rock is the storyteller;

Jazir Kadim Bruno is a boy.

