Together again? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott came out with their three-year-old daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up in 2019 after two years of relationship. Since then, fans have not lost hope that the couple will soon reunite. Recently, rumors have appeared at all that they are really together again. The reason for the conversation was the frequent appearances of ex-lovers together.









The day before, the couple appeared in public with their three-year-old daughter Stormy. The celebrity family attended the Parsons Benefit charity event in New York. It is noteworthy that Kylie and Travis behaved like lovers – they posed in each other’s arms. The rapper even publicly admitted his feelings for the model: “Stormy, I love you. Wife, and I love you! “

According to an insider, throughout the event, the ex-lovers held hands and behaved tenderly towards each other. “They seem to be together again,” the source shared. Recall that despite the musician’s betrayal, Kylie continued to maintain a warm relationship with him. It is possible that the model decided to give the rapper another chance. “They raise their daughter together, communicate more, work to be together again. Kylie and Travis get along well with each other, and those who are close to them hope that they will officially resume their relationship, “- said earlier an insider.