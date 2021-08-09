Ukrainian woman in Hollywood: Mila Kunis – 37 years old. Here is her photo

On August 14, the Ukrainian-born Hollywood actress Mile Kunis turned 37 years old. We tell you about the main stages of a star’s career.
Mila was born in the city of Chernivtsi. When the girl was 8 years old, the family moved to Los Angeles. A year later, Mila began to go to acting school, and as a teenager she began to get roles in advertising, films and TV shows. In the late 90s, she appeared in the films “Strongman Santa Claus” and “Gia”.
The first success came to Kunis thanks to her role in the TV series “The 70s Show”. True, to get a job, Mila had to lie about her age (the producers were looking for an actress over 18 years old). The deception was eventually revealed, but the director liked Kunis so much that she was approved for the role.
Shot from the series “Show of the 70s”
In 1999, Mila began to voice Meg in the animated series Family Guy, and from the mid-2000s she began to appear on the screens more and more often. She starred in the comedy Love Virus, the sequel to American Psycho, the action movie Max Payne, the melodrama In Flight and other projects.
The turning point in Kunis’s career happened in 2010, when Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller Black Swan was released. For the role, Mila did ballet every day and was on a strict diet. The efforts and talent of the actress were appreciated by critics and viewers. For her work, Kunis received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
Photos from the filming of the film “Black Swan”
Over the next decade, Mila Kunis took part in almost two dozen projects. She played central roles in the acclaimed comedies “Friendship Sex”, “The Odd One” and “Bad Mommies”, played a witch in the fantasy “Oz: The Great and Terrible” and a girl who can change the balance of the Universe in the science fiction film “Jupiter Ascending” …
Mila Kunis in the movie Oz the Great and Powerful
This year Mila played in the drama Four Good Days about a woman who is trying to overcome drug addiction with the support of her mother. Soon, fans will see Kunis in two more films: the crime thriller “Jackpot” and the thriller Breaking News in Yuba County.