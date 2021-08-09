Ukrainian woman in Hollywood: Mila Kunis – 37 years old. Here is her photo

On August 14, the Ukrainian-born Hollywood actress Mile Kunis turned 37 years old. We tell you about the main stages of a star’s career.

Mila was born in the city of Chernivtsi. When the girl was 8 years old, the family moved to Los Angeles. A year later, Mila began to go to acting school, and as a teenager she began to get roles in advertising, films and TV shows. In the late 90s, she appeared in the films “Strongman Santa Claus” and “Gia”.

The first success came to Kunis thanks to her role in the TV series “The 70s Show”. True, to get a job, Mila had to lie about her age (the producers were looking for an actress over 18 years old). The deception was eventually revealed, but the director liked Kunis so much that she was approved for the role.