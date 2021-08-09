What Megan Fox Reads – ReadRate

It’s always interesting to know what books your favorite celebrity reads. What is Johnny Depp flipping before going to bed, what books are on Angelina Jolie’s shelf, or, for example, what Megan Fox reads? The book service ReadRate asked this question and collected a rating that you will see below.

Megan Fox is an American actress who became widely known after the launch of the Transformers movie franchise. The series of films, based on the popular series of toys and the animated series of the same name, was designed mainly for teenage boys. They, one must think, were completely delighted when a tall brunette with an amazing press suddenly appeared in the frame of a movie story about alien machines that came to life. Megan, who previously played mostly supporting roles, instantly became a global star and entered all imaginable ratings of the sexiest women on the planet.

In life, she looks a little like her heroine Michaela – such a friendly girl, active and cheerful. Megan Fox has repeatedly admitted that she loves comics and computer games and loves to “cut” in Guitar Hero. True, she apparently has little time for such leisure: Megan is the mother of three sons, seven, six and three years old. She rarely appears at social events and leads a calm, even quiet life.









“I’ve seen what Hollywood does to people, so I try to avoid as much of it as possible. Some people might think my life is boring, but I haven’t been to rehab, so I think I’m doing it right! “

What does Megan Fox read and does she love literature at all? Let’s not mislead you: in an interview, Fox hardly talks about his favorite books, mentions only detective stories and thrillers by the famous American writer James Patterson. But if you delve into her biography, it becomes clear that the books played a role in the formation of Megan Fox as an actress and as a person. For example, the adaptation of The Wizard of Oz with Judy Garland in the title role inspired little Megan to become an actress. She was absolutely fascinated by music and pictures on the screen and from the age of five she began to study dance and dramatic art.

The actress has several tattoos on her body, and one of them is a quote from William Shakespeare. From this we conclude that Megan Fox is not alien to classical British literature. However, more often she advises fans of their favorite comics – for example, “X-Men” or “Gene 13”. Well, this, of course, is not Shakespeare, but the love of reading can begin with graphic novels!