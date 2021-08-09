What to listen to: 7 best songs and clips of the week according to Gazeta.Ru

Three new tracks and a video from Drake, an inventive video for a new song by Selena Gomez, a new band from Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, sexy retro chic from St. Vincent, new EP from SBPC and two premieres from Black Seed Oil. Gazeta.Ru tells about the main musical events of the week.

Drake – “What’s Next”

Rapper Drake released the EP “Scary Hours 2” with three new tracks – “Wants and Needs” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” and “What’s Next”, for the last of which a video was filmed. In the video itself, Drake cuts in a car along the night runway, walks in a fashionable jacket on the subway, dances in the aquarium – in general, he behaves exactly as Drake should behave.

DJ Snake & Selena Gomez – “Selfish Love”

In Selena Gomez’s video “Selfish love”, an ordinary trip to the hairdresser turned into a real psychedelic number in the spirit of the rock operas “Tommy” or “Hair”. Part of the text Gomez sings in Spanish, occasionally repeating to himself in English: “I like to make you jealous.”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave the Door Open”

Retro soul with an eye on the early seventies, apparently, will never cease to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration for Anderson Paack. This time he teamed up with Bruno Mars under the name Silk Sonic and the star couple promised an album, the first single of which was the single “Leave the Door Open”.

Hooverphonic – “The Wrong Place”

The new song from the Belgian pop classics Hooverphonic for the Eurovision Song Contest fits perfectly – whoever doubts – the format of the festival. A light, not too dynamic dance track with predictable ups and downs, together with the video, creates a steady impression that the last 20 years simply did not exist, and the calm 2000s are in the yard again.









St. Vincent – “Pay Your Way In Pain”

The beginning of the video for St. Vincent “Pay Your Way In Pain” brings to mind Kate Bush – playful keyboard play, strange female sighs from all sides, even visually everything is stylized as British television of the 1980s. But as soon as the introduction ends, the listener finds himself in a completely different 80s – much closer to Bowie’s drug dreams and Blondie’s neon languor.

SBPCh – From the words of the tree it is written correctly

The group “The largest prime number” released the EP “From the words of the tree is written down correctly”, which includes three new compositions. “How would you like” is a rustling and jumping ode to the brave. “Tense” – hip-hop, assembled from the details of completely different genres, recorded with the participation of one of the most distinctive rappers in Russia Kotzi Brown. “Alone” is a lulling trip-hop, a quiet song of hope, ”the musicians themselves told about the songs.

Listen From the words of the tree it is written down correctly – The Largest Prime Number on Yandex.Music

Black Seed Oil – Ryzen

Rapper Black Seed Oil posted on his social media links to two new songs at once – “Win Chynn” and “Ryzen”. They themselves match their covers – the black and white “Win Chynn” is a moderately aggressive reading to the rough retro samples, and the motley “Ryzen” is performed in a much more confessional manner and is distinguished by a clear sound with a looped flute.