What will happen to bitcoin after recovery to $ 45 thousand

MOSCOW, Aug 9 – PRIME. On Sunday, August 8, Bitcoin exceeded the $ 45,000 mark for the first time since mid-May. In July, the main cryptocurrency has risen in price by 33%. RBC, with reference to experts, predicts what will happen to cryptocurrency next.

The expert voiced two scenarios for the movement of bitcoin this week

At 13:10 Moscow time on August 9, Bitcoin is trading at $ 45.1 thousand, its capitalization is $ 856 billion. Recall that in April the coin was trading at historic highs – $ 64.3 thousand.

“The impetus for the growth of the crypto market is now not only the rising price of bitcoin, but also the successful deployment of the London update on the Ethereum network,” Nikita Soshnikov, director of the Alfacash cryptocurrency exchange service, told the publication.

He believes that the altcoin’s push towards protocol 2.0 allowed the coin to reach the $ 3,000 mark over the weekend. “I see an improvement in the emotional component, some kind of inspiration in the crypto market. Its participants are tired of the prolonged stagnation and decline in quotations and are now showing an appetite for growth,” the expert explained.









But the fact that bitcoin managed to break out of a long period of accumulation at the end of July shows that current purchases can be realized by growth to levels of $ 52-55 thousand per coin, leading analyst at 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov predicts. It is driving current growth at the expense of spot institutional participants rather than retail investors.

Further price growth is quite possible further, but it will be accompanied by corrections and will take time, the analyst emphasized.

Pershikov explains that growth to $ 52 thousand and above will take several months, but by the end of 2021 it is quite possible that we will see a recovery in market capitalization as a whole. For August, bitcoin’s main task is to consolidate above the $ 40 thousand level.

If in August bitcoin manages to stay in the range of $ 40-50 thousand, then another profitable period is possible in the fall, as in previous years. “In this case, it will be possible to talk about the chances of updating historical highs earlier than in 2022,” he summed up.

