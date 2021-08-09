The political confrontation between the United States and Russia could not but affect the opinion of Americans about our country. Despite the fact that many citizens know how to separate politics and ordinary life, some still adopt the Russophobic views of Congress, the State Department and the White House. Which American celebrity hates Russians the most?

One of these people turned out to be the famous American actor Morgan Freeman, who played in the films “The Shawshank Redemption”, “Bruce Almighty”, “Illusion of Deception” and “Wanted”. During the last presidential elections, when Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were fighting for the post of head of state, he released a video in which he called on to fight Russia and its leader.

Freeman’s co-star in Bruce Almighty, star of The Mask, Ace Ventura and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Reason Jim Carrey also spoke out sharply against Russia. He admitted that he sold Facebook shares because the company did not fight against “Russian interference.”

Actors Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers, The Illusion of Deception) and Ian McKelen (The Lord of the Rings, X-Men) have complained about “homophobic legislation” in Russia. McKellen, being an open homosexual, called the law banning gay propaganda among children “terrible and disgusting”.









And actress Jennifer Lawrence (“The Hunger Games”, “X-Men”) did not explain anything at all, but simply asked Russian journalists to leave the press conference dedicated to the film “Mom”, stating that she would not talk about anything while they will not leave, according to the Kino & Zhizn channel.

Note that anti-Russian sentiments are also popular among other representatives of American show business. So, for example, the famous pop singer Katy Perry admitted on one of the TV shows that she hates Russia. The presenter suggested that she spin the globe and poke her finger blindly to choose a country for a vacation. Spinning the globe, Perry said, “God, please, not Russia.”

We add that among Hollywood actors there are those who have a good attitude towards Russia. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Steven Seagal and Michael Fassbender confessed their love for Russians at one time, and actress Kate Beckinsale even decided to learn Russian.