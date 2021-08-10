A hard fork “London” took place on the Ethereum network. What will happen now?

08 August, 2021,

On August 5, one of the most controversial hard forks took place on the Ethereum network, called “London” (Ethereum hard forks are named after the cities in which the community devcon was held). Within 24 hours from the moment of release, the price of air has risen by 3.9% – to $ 2620. At the time of this writing, ETH is trading at $ 2,780 and growing.

Why is it needed

The project has long had problems with scalability, which were exacerbated by the popularization of NFT and DeFi, built primarily on the Ethereum blockchain. The constantly growing load on the network has led to an increase in the cost of transactions, sometimes to inadequate amounts – user complaints about commissions of $ 100 and more, which make transactions unprofitable, have become more frequent. Fork “London” is intended to correct these problems and bring the transition of the Ethereum network to version 2.0.

The previous major Berlin update came out on April 14, 2021.

What will change

London has received five updates (Ethereum Improvement Proposals, abbreviated as EIP), the most controversial of which was EIP-1559. It changes the mechanism for calculating rewards for miners for mining a block. Part of the reward will now be burned. This method is used to combat cryptocurrency inflation. And although miners will now receive less for mining blocks, in theory they should benefit by increasing the value of the cryptocurrency.









Before London came out, commissions were paid in the format of an auction: miners first of all executed transactions with the highest commission. But now each block will have a fixed fee, depending on the network load and demand. Users will no longer need to independently calculate and set commissions. However, as before, they will be able to tip miners for expediting their transaction.

The second most important update – EIP-3554, moves the time of the so-called “complexity bomb” from the summer of 2022 to December 1, 2021. With the launch of the “bomb”, the complexity of mining will increase several times, making the mining of cryptocurrency unprofitable. The EIP-3554 gives miners the opportunity to prepare for this by upgrading their hardware.

Thus, miners are encouraged to switch to staking. This is when the reward is received not for the extraction of blocks, but for the fact of owning a cryptocurrency. The size of the reward is directly proportional to the size of the stake (the amount of available crypto). This is because in Ethereum 2.0, the network from the proof-of-work algorithm (block mining) will finally switch to the proof-of-stake algorithm (staking). That is, it will become impossible to mine ether. And the whole industry, built on ether mining, will instantly become a thing of the past. This will affect not only Ethereum, but the entire cryptocurrency market.

Other changes under the London hard fork:

EIP-3198 : adds a opcode that will give the EVM access to the underlying block fee.

adds a opcode that will give the EVM access to the underlying block fee. EIP-3529: Cancels gas compensation for SELFDESTRUCT operation and reduces compensation for SSTORE operation.

EIP-3541: Rejects new contracts that start with “0xEF byte”.