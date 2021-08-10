A selection of Hollywood stars who are very difficult to recognize without makeup (photo)

The stars are doing their best, trying to look perfect for their fans, because their appearance is their calling card. But the ubiquitous paparazzi manage to photograph celebrities without makeup and filters. And some of them themselves post their “home” photos for everyone to see.

When 63-year-old Sharon Stone is in full dress, she looks dazzling, especially for her age. But without makeup, her skin looks unimportant – her face looks exhausted, and age spots give out age.

Hollywood actress Mila Kunis looks a little scary without makeup: a swollen face, bags under the eyes, an unhealthy complexion. Mila herself explains this by the fact that the photo was taken shortly after giving birth and she simply did not get enough sleep and was tired.

Puffy Adele is not at all shy about extra pounds or her face without makeup. And it looks, frankly, not very good. A media personality should still take a little more care of himself and not appear in public in this form.

But Madonna is not spared by age, and if you wash off all the layers of cosmetics, the picture is very unsightly. The star has tired, exhausted skin and her middle age is clearly visible. All these flaws are successfully hidden by a skillful make-up.

Lady Gaga loves to surprise the audience. She does this both with the help of bright, unusual makeup, and with the help of photographs without it. She quite often uploads such pictures on social networks.

In full dress, Jennifer Lopez looks simply dazzling for her age. But without makeup, she looks like an ordinary Hispanic mother of the family – she has the same wrinkles, uneven skin and bruises under her eyes, like ordinary people.









The burning beauty Penelope Cruz still captivates the hearts of men with her beauty and beautiful forms. Especially when you consider that she never resorted to the help of plastic surgeons. Of course, she’s just gorgeous with makeup, but she looks pretty good without it.

Pamela Anderson was not kind to time. Reckless lifestyle, endless parties and parties affected the appearance of the actress. And if under a thick layer of makeup and false eyelashes it is not striking, then it is difficult to recognize Pamela in “natural” form.

This is now Kylie Jenner looks perfect. But her appearance is not at all from nature, but thanks to plastic surgery and the efforts of skilled stylists. Until now, you can see her old photos before her transformation on the network, where Kylie is simply impossible to recognize.

