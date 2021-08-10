Aniston returns to journalism in the trailer for the second season of “The Morning Show” – Gazeta.Ru

Apple streaming service + published trailer for the second season of The Morning Show.









Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will return to the roles of journalists in the continuation of the series.

Last season, journalist Alex (Jennifer Aniston), played by Steve Carell, was fired from the channel for sexual harassment. He was replaced by the heroine Reese Witherspoon, and Alex had to quit.

In the second season, the heroine Aniston returns to the screen, and together women will have to cover the events regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Morning Show season 2 premieres on Apple TV on September 17th.

