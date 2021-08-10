Anne Hathaway teaches how to choose a mask for a business image

Anne Hathaway has great taste and her sense of humor is clearly in order. The other day, the actress showed the perfect example of a relaxed business image: straight jeans without unnecessary embellishment and scuffs, a white T-shirt, a fitted jacket in a cage, ankle boots in a neutral color and two bags at once. But the point is not even in this exemplary combination, but in what kind of mask was attached to it.

Remember, not so long ago, together with leading makeup experts, we discussed the fate of lipstick in a world where an epidemic is raging? Ann solved the problem radically: since there is no way to demonstrate red lips, let them appear on the mask. You can kiss the front side yourself or, following Hathaway’s example, choose PPE with a ready-made pattern.

Apparently, a protective mask will linger in our lives for a long time – why not turn it into an interesting accessory? Inspired by Ann’s image, we put together a similar kit. The mask, of course, was not forgotten. And you please don’t forget.