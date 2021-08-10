Apple fights Netflix for new film by Jennifer Lawrence and Paolo Sorrentino









Apple and Netflix have come face to face in pursuit of another Oscar nomination. The companies want to get their hands on a new film by Jennifer Lawrence and Paolo Sorrentino for which they seem willing to pay a large sum.

According to Variety, the new film will be dedicated to the legendary agent Sue Mengers, who was the representative of many movie stars of the mid-1960s and early 1980s. Her clients were Barbra Streisand, John Peters, Ryan O’Neill, Kurt Russell, Eli McGraw, Candice Bergen, Peter Bogdanovich, Michael Caine, Gore Vidal and other eminent persons.

It is reported that the bidding between the companies exceeded $ 80 million, which means that Sorrentino and Lawrence, who will play the role of Sue Mengers, will be able to claim much higher fees.

By the way, at the moment, Jennifer Lawrence has a contract for the lead role in the film Don’t Look Up, which will be released on the streaming platform Netflix this year. Paolo Sorrentino’s next project, The Hand of God, will also be released on Netflix.

The companies have not yet commented on this information. For Apple, whose movie library is still not very large, it is important to add the best available content to it. Apple films and series have already won 125 awards and 503 nominations.

Source: 9to5mac