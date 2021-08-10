Beloved Kristen Stewart posted their personal photo: “Life with her is sweeter”

On Friday, Kristen Stewart celebrated her 31st birthday, and on this occasion, the actress’s beloved, Dylan Meyer, left her a sweet message on Instagram. Dylan posted a black and white photo of her friend and wrote, “Life is definitely sweeter with this cute little family. Happy Birthday Baby. It blows away from you. “

The romantic connection between Dylan and Kristen became known in August 2019, when the couple was photographed kissing. Then it had only been a month since Stewart parted ways with model Stella Maxwell. Meyer Stewart met many years before the start of the relationship.

In November 2019, in an interview with Howard Stern, Kristen said: “I met Dylan on the set a few years ago. For six years we did not see each other, and then we met at a mutual friend’s party. And I thought, “Where were you before, why didn’t I know you?”









Then the actress said that she wanted to propose to Dylan and even figured out how to do it: “I can’t wait any longer, damn it! I try to act intelligently, although I think good things happen quickly. I can’t help saying anything else, otherwise she will find out. I have a couple of options for how to do this in a very cool way. I think it will be impossible to refuse. “

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova