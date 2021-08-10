Best friends forever: Selena Gomez showed a rare photo with her best friend

И хотя эти две не часто публикуют совместные фото, они являются близкими людьми друг для друга уже больше десятилетия.

Selena Gomez felt nostalgic and remembered how cool times were when she could spend more time with her friend Taylor Swift. On Monday, the Mexican-American singer released a series of photos from the recent triumphant Grammy Awards 2021 Taylor Swift. Another hero of the impromptu photo shoot was the blonde cat – Benjamin Button.

Gomez, who signed the photo very simply – with the phrase “I miss this baby”, shared a photo with Swift for the first time in stories on Instagram in 2019.

Then the 28-year-old singer wrote: “Always together. I will die for her. Thank you for always being on my side. You taught me a lot, went through all the difficulties with me, and stayed with me, reminding me how to be a better person. I’m on your side for life. ”

Despite the fact that the couple does not often exhibit joint photos, the girls have been and remain best friends for more than a decade. In 2019, Gomez recalled how she first met the now 31-year-old Swift during an interview for KIIS FM UK…

“Then we both met with Jonas Brothers! I was hysterical. “

We remind you that earlier Selena Gomez was really in a relationship with Nick Jonas, and Taylor – with Joe Jonas. The relationship of both, however, did not last long. At the moment, both guys are married to actresses Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, respectively.









“It was amazing because she was a girl with a shock of curly hair, a bunch of bracelets and cowboy boots. I was then on my way to success, and we coincided. It was the best we both got from that relationship. “

In 2019, on the air of one of the radio stations, Gomez said that her relationship with Taylor went beyond personal, because she is the person on whom Gomez can rely without fear, without thinking about the possibility of information leakage.

“When I got the video for the tracks“Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now“I went to Taylor’s house and my family and I gathered on the couch to watch the videos. It was one of the sweetest moments of my life. ”

Selena Gomez has repeatedly admitted that she is a big fan of Taylor Swift.