Binance and Coinbase top executives leave companies

The vice president of Coinbase worked for the company for four months, the CEO of Binance.US only for three.

Former head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Brett Redfern left his post at Coinbase four months after starting work. Reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In March, Coinbase announced that it had named Redfern as vice president of the Capital Markets division. Prior to that, Redfern spent three years as head of the SEC’s brokers and exchanges division, and also held senior positions at JPMorgan and Bear Stearns.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Redfern left Coinbase after the exchange decided to “shift its focus away from tokenized securities.” A Coinbase spokesman explained to the WSJ that the exchange is instead prioritizing decentralized funding.

Coinbase currently only works with non-securities cryptocurrencies. In 2018, the company acquired the brokerage and dealer company Keystone Capital in order to be able to trade tokenized securities. However, the company has not yet announced any products in this area.









Just like the top Coinbase executive, Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks is leaving his post after only three months. Prior to that, Brooks served as Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase and then held a senior position with the Office of the United States Comptroller of the United States (OCC).

Brooks cited differences in strategic approach on Twitter.

Brett Redfern and Brian Brooks. Source: SEC and WiKi.

Recall that regulators in Japan, the UK, Malta and Italy and other countries have stated that Binance is conducting unregistered activities in their territories. She is also “under the gun” of the Internal Revenue Service and the US Department of Justice.