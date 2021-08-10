Tuesday, August 10, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Binance Closes Hong Kong Clients Access To Crypto Derivatives Trading




    Bitcoin exchange Binance has blocked Hong Kong users from trading crypto derivatives, including futures, options, leveraged tokens, and margin products. The decision was explained by the obligation to comply with local laws.

    “With immediate effect, Hong Kong users will not be able to open new accounts for derivative products. Starting from the date to be announced in a later notice, users will be given a 90-day grace period to close positions. During this period, new positions cannot be opened, ”the notice says.

    CEO Changpeng Zhao said Binance will take a more proactive stance on regulatory compliance, moving away from a reactive approach to compliance in favor of a proactive approach. He stressed that restrictions on Hong Kong residents are just one of many measures.

    Earlier, the bitcoin exchange announced plans to scale back the ability to trade crypto derivatives in Europe, starting with Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

    The company has reduced the daily withdrawal limit for new users who have passed basic account verification from 2 BTC to 0.06 BTC. Binance has also cut the leverage on the futures platform to 20x.

    On July 28, the company announced the launch of a new APIallowing customers to track their cryptoasset transactions to meet tax obligations.

    Over the past few months, several regulators have become interested in the activities of the bitcoin exchange. In June, the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned Binance Markets Limited from any regulated activity in the country without prior written approval.

    The Cayman Islands began checking the exchange, Thailand and Hong Kong accused the company of operating without a license, and Japan issued another warning to it.

    Polish regulators have called for caution when using Binance’s services. Italy and Malta have warned consumers about the company’s unregulated activities.

    The Malaysian Securities Commission has announced enforcement action against Binance “for illegally operating a digital asset exchange (DAX),” while Indian authorities are investigating the company’s role in a money laundering case.

    Recall, amid pressure from supervisory authorities, Zhao published a letter in which he spoke about the platform’s plans to protect customers and ensure compliance.

    Sharla Hamblin

