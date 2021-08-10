Binance trading volumes are falling. Experts expect increased transparency in the market

Binance Coin (BNB), the fourth largest stablecoin by market cap, has been fluctuating in price for a while due to regulatory measures against the Binance trading platform. The company appears to take these regulatory pressures very seriously and is hiring a number of experts with legal expertise in the financial industry. Binance is also currently looking for a new CEO with regulatory experience to replace the current head of the company, Changpeng Zhao. Binance’s US subsidiary is also planning an IPO. Since this process is still in its early stages, experts expect the IPO to take place sometime in mid-2022.

As the leading exchange for spot and futures trading, Binance lost 77% of its daily trading volume due to the recent cryptocurrency ban in China, which slowed speculative momentum. The current trading volume is $ 24 billion, up from $ 106 billion in May. Tether (USDT) is still the most actively traded crypto asset, accounting for 82% of Binance’s market share. BUSD, Binance’s stablecoin, comes in second at just 12% of trading volume.

A significant portion of the trading volume on Binance came from trading new cryptoassets that are not yet available on marketplaces such as Coinbase, Bitstamp, or Kraken. At the same time, stricter rules can be expected for both centralized and decentralized crypto services under US securities laws – as shown in a recent comment by Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In Canada, restrictions are imposed and the delisting of cryptoassets, which are considered unregistered securities, is initiated. For example, Uniswap, the leading decentralized exchange on the DeFi network, has removed such security tokens from its interface (and not from the protocol itself). The interface is owned by Uniswap Labs, a US registered subsidiary of Uniswap. Binance recently lowered its leverage limit from 100x to 20x and ended its support for margin trading in various fiat currencies, including the euro, Australian dollar and British pound sterling, so excessive speculative action should now be expected to lead to crypto derivatives, products in the DeFi segment. including Dydx or Perpetual Protocol. More recently, government officials around the world have raised concerns about stablecoins, including by Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve. Potential restrictions on trading stablecoins could lead to a drop in trading volumes across the board, as stablecoins serve as an immediate entry point into cryptoassets for investors.

The industry is getting more mature

As the industry matures, it can be seen that crypto companies will make more and more efforts to comply with laws and regulations in order to be able to guarantee both consumer protection and fair competition. To steer the trend in the right direction, foster innovation and, just as importantly, harness the full potential of cryptocurrencies, regulatory compliance must be central to the work of crypto companies.