Brian Brooks suddenly resigns as head of the Binance US exchange

Brian Brooks, CEO of the American division of the bitcoin exchange Binance, left the post three months after his appointment.

Among the reasons for leaving Brooks himself called “different views on the strategic direction of development.”

On May 1, 2021, he replaced the former CEO of Binance US Catherine Coley. Following his appointment, Brooks announced a fivefold expansion in a year and a half.

He previously served as Chief Legal Officer at Bitcoin exchange Coinbase. In the summer of 2020, Donald Trump appointed Brooks as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) under the US Treasury. On January 14, 2021, he resigned from this post.









Binance founder Changpeng Zhao praised Brooks’ work. The exchange noted that his departure will not affect customers in any way.

Earlier, the Cayman Islands began checking the work of the exchange, Thailand and Hong Kong accused the company of operating without a license, and Japan issued another warning to it.

Polish regulators have called for caution when using Binance’s services. Italy and Malta have warned consumers about the company’s unregulated activities.

The Malaysian Securities Commission has announced enforcement action against Binance “for illegally operating a digital asset exchange (DAX),” while Indian authorities are investigating the company’s role in a money laundering case.

ForkLog’s new July 2021 by the Numbers report chronologically collects regulatory claims made against the trading platform over the past month.

Recall that in July, Zhao announced plans for the American division of the exchange to conduct an IPO.

